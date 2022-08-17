ENG vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 Live: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to field in the first Test against England at Lord's beginning today. While Elgar wrote off England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket, Ben Stokes has remained adamant that their aggressive style is here to stay and the team is unperturbed by the South African skipper's comments. While England will look to continue their four-match winning streak, South Africa will want to consolidate their position atop the World Test Championship points table. Interestingly, England have won all their last four matches since Stokes took over as captain batting second, so this match will pose them with a different challenge. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between England and South Africa, straight from Lord's in London