England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: England Put In To Bat By South Africa
ENG vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 Live: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to field against England in the first Test.
ENG vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 Live: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to field in the first Test against England at Lord's beginning today. While Elgar wrote off England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket, Ben Stokes has remained adamant that their aggressive style is here to stay and the team is unperturbed by the South African skipper's comments. While England will look to continue their four-match winning streak, South Africa will want to consolidate their position atop the World Test Championship points table. Interestingly, England have won all their last four matches since Stokes took over as captain batting second, so this match will pose them with a different challenge. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
ENG vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 Live
No run.
Wide of off this time, swinging it away, on a good length. Zak Crawley leaves it alone.
Another out-swinger, outside off and on a length. Zak Crawley does not fiddle with that one.
Sticks to his good length, outside off, shaping away, at 132 clicks. Zak Crawley is happy to let that go.
Another length delivery, swinging away, in the channel outside off. Zak Crawley shoulders his arms at it.
Lungi Ngidi begins with a length ball from over the wicket, outside off, shaping away. Zak Crawley offers no shot.
Lungi Ngidi to share the new ball with Kagiso Rabada.
Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Alex Lees lets that go through to the keeper.
A stifled appeal for LBW, turned down by the umpire. Another in-swinger, length ball, around the leg pole. Alex Lees looks to flick this but he misses and gets rapped on his pads. That was sliding down leg.
Oh, good ball! Slightly shorter, nipping back in, around middle and leg. Alex Lees misses his tuck and gets hit high on his thigh pad.