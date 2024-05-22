England will be squaring off against Pakistan in the first T20I of the four-match series in Leeds on Wednesday. Pakistan will be coming to this clash after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1. Many English players have returned from India after participating in the ongoing IPL. England will be led by Jos Buttler. Two of England's 15-man squad are unavailable for the opening fixture in Leeds, with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood both working through knee problems. Pacer Jofra Archer will make his first England appearance for 14 months.

When will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, May 22.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)