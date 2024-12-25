Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced free entry for spectators to the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan, starting with the Boxing Day game on Thursday. In a statement, ZC said the decision comes in the wake of its efforts to celebrate the country's first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years. It is followed by Zimbabwe's inaugural New Year's Test, scheduled for January 2-6, 2025.

“This is an extraordinary milestone for Zimbabwe Cricket and our fans. By offering free entry, we want to share this historic occasion with as many cricket lovers as possible, creating an electric atmosphere to inspire our players and celebrate the spirit of the game,” said Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director.

The last time Zimbabwe played a home Boxing Day Test, it was in 1996, which ended in a rain-affected drawn match against England at Harare Sports Club. Since then, Zimbabwe have only played Boxing Day Tests abroad against New Zealand in 2000 and South Africa in 2017, the latter being a pink-ball day-night fixture in Port Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have called up right-arm fast bowler Victor Nyauchi to replace Takudzwa Chataira, who suffered a right-side strain during the team's practice session earlier this week.

Chataira was among the seven uncapped players initially selected for the series. His replacement Nyauchi, an experienced bowler with nine Test matches under his belt and 20 wickets to his name, brings additional depth to the hosts' bowling attack.

Thursday's match, despite a rain threat looming on all five days, will be Zimbabwe's second Test of 2024 after playing in a one-off Test against Ireland at Belfast in July, where they lost by four wickets. Zimbabwe lost T20I series to Afghanistan 2-1, and was followed by them losing ODI series to the visitors' 2-0.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

