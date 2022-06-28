England played an attacking brand of cricket in the Test series against New Zealand and it was fitting that the hosts completed the series sweep through a massive six hit by Jonny Bairstow. England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third Test to clinch the series 3-0. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 86 and 71 respectively as England chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in the second session on Day 5.

On the second ball of the 55th over, Bairstow hit a massive six off the bowling of Michael Bracewell. The ball was tossed up and Bairstow smashed it over cow corner. The victory was sealed through that shot and after that, both Root and Bairstow embraced in the middle.

There was only one way to win it really wasn't there?



Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/AIVHwaRwQv



#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/KZ9UGAtMap —

Rain washed out the morning session to leave England, 183-2 overnight, with a nominal 78 overs in which to score the 113 more runs they needed for victory.

But they required just 15.2 overs, with Bairstow ending the match after just over an hour's play Monday with a six over deep midwicket off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Victory gave England a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in their first series under new captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.