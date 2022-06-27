With every passing day, England's refreshed approach in Test cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is leaving viewers more in awe with their exciting brand of cricket. While the likes of Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have thrilled fans with their aggressive batting, even Joe Root, who is considered a more traditional Test batter, is getting in on the act. During Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, with England chasing 296 to complete a series sweep, Root brought out an outrageous reverse-scoop off pacer Neil Wagner to leave Twitter astonished.

The left-handed Wagner, running in from over the wicket, bowled one full and across Root, and England's star batter was quick to change stance and scoop the ball over the third man boundary.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the England Cricket Board simply wrote: "Joe Root. You are ridiculous."

Watch: Joe Root's audacious shot off Neil Wagner

The shot sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans lauding England's "ridiculous" approach in the longest format of the game.

BazBall = ridiculous test cricket



pic.twitter.com/dBoEjdbZtQ — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) June 26, 2022

England 96/2 chasing 296 to win and Joe Root is reverse sweeping seamers for 6 Incredible positivity and confidence that McCullum has instilled in this team — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) June 26, 2022

The Brendon McCullum effect is well and truly on England batsman - Joe Root reverse scooped Wagner for a six. pic.twitter.com/j0tqM45LkM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 26, 2022

ROFL! Joe Root reverse scooping a fast bowler for a six in the 4th innings of a test match chasing 300 with the match very much in balance!!



Idhuku laam orey orthan dhaan Karanam! https://t.co/fUxDnc0zB4 — Agent Vikram (@SriniMaama16) June 26, 2022

I didn't expect this kind of behavior "from Joe Root"



Looks like English test team trying to bring their white ball influences to test cricket while taking their test game into a different dimension with Baz's effect.



Is this the start of a "new test cricket" ?

Time will tell. https://t.co/zzkJLOL17z — Poornama (@iam_poor9) June 26, 2022

Brendon McCullum - Test cricket should be made sexy.



Joe Root - *hold my beer* #ENGvsNZpic.twitter.com/7utvWlbwi5 — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) June 26, 2022

I really can't explain this shot. We are on a run chase and he has the audacity to pull this shot off.



Absolute insane from Joe Root.



https://t.co/GOgE34GglM — The Cannon (@TheSmugCannon) June 26, 2022

Joe Root, who has already hit two centuries in the season, finished the day unbeaten on 55, while Ollie Pope was batting on 81. England were 183/2 at Stumps on Day 4, needing another 113 runs to win the match and complete a 3-0 whitewash over the Kiwis.

New Zealand had scored 329 in their first innings thanks to Daryl Mitchell's third century in as many matches this series.

However, a stunning 157-ball 162 from Jonny Bairstow and a 97-run knock from Jamie Overton on debut saw England score 360 and take a 31-run first-innings lead.

Half-centuries from Tom Blundell, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell then helped New Zealand set England a 296-run target.