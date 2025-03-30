Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals are ready to host the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam for their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday. SRH, known for their powerful batting performances, began their campaign with a victory against Rajasthan Royals. However, they fumbled in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. DC, on the other hand, claimed a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG in their opening match. In that game, batter Ashutosh Sharma stood like a lone warrior and propelled his side to victory in the last over. In this match, both the teams will be eager to earn the crucial two points. (Live Scorecard)

