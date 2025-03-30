Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH Eye Another Run-Fest vs DC After LSG Setback
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Delhi Capitals are ready to host the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam for their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals are ready to host the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam for their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday. SRH, known for their powerful batting performances, began their campaign with a victory against Rajasthan Royals. However, they fumbled in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. DC, on the other hand, claimed a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG in their opening match. In that game, batter Ashutosh Sharma stood like a lone warrior and propelled his side to victory in the last over. In this match, both the teams will be eager to earn the crucial two points. (Live Scorecard)
- 14:44 (IST)DC vs SRH Live: SRH aiming to bounce backSRH announced their intent with 286/6 in their season opener, with Ishan Kishan smashing a 47-ball 106 after Head (67 off 31 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (24 off 11) provided a fiery start. However, they faltered in their second outing, managing just 190/9 against LSG.
- 14:41 (IST)
- 14:24 (IST)DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live: KL Rahul's return to DC campDelhi will be strengthened by the return of Rahul, who missed the season opener against LSG due to the birth of his first child. A key architect of India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai earlier this month, Rahul was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore. Despite his experience, he chose not to lead the side, entrusting the responsibility on Axar Patel.
- 14:23 (IST)DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live: Hyderabad's loss against LucknowAfter a thunderous start to their campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Thursday as the defeat showed that their explosive batting line-up can be reined in. Going out of their den, the pressure will be on skipper Pat Cummins to inspire a turnaround.
