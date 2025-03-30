Shane Warne, arguably the finest spinner to ever play the game, breathed his last at the age of 52 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in April 2022. Warne was in Thailand when the news of his death emerged. While heart attack was cited as reason behind his demise, fresh details has emerged from the case, making some ground-breaking revelations. As per a report, an Indian drug could've been behind Warne's death, an officer who was part of the case investigation has revealed.

According to Daily Mail, a police officer at the scene had found a bottle of Kamagra - a drug used by people suffering from erectile dysfunction. The drug has similar ingredients as Viagra but is reportedly not supposed to be used by people who have heart issues.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that some senior people had asked him to remove the drug from the site as they didn't want the news of the death of a national figure like Warne to come out in such a manner.

"We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle," he said.

"These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this.

"So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this."

"It was a bottle, but we don't know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to."

An autopsy provided by the Surat Thani Hospital after Warne's death suggested that the cricket great died due to natural causes, ruling out the possibility of any sort conspiracy.