Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) want a pitch that is better suited to their spinners - Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and others - but the curator believes the players just aren't able to use the surface well enough. Since KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke of better assistance from the Eden Gardens curator in preparing a spin-friendly wicket, the topic has triggered a lot of opinions, prompting even commentators like Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull to share their opinion.

Doull even went on to say that KKR should move out of Eden Gardens and find a new venue where their pitch preferences are heard and implemented by the curators. Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee, however, doesn't feel he needs to listen to what Harsha and Doull have to say on the topic, as his job is purely to do what has been mentioned in the BCCI guidelines.

"As per the BCCI guidelines, it is clearly mentioned that the pitch and ground preparation for all IPL regular season matches is the responsibility of the chief curator of the host association under the guidance from the BCCI-appointed venue curator, and they will be the sole decision-maker regarding the nomination of practice and match pitches, as is the case for first-class matches in India. It is also instructed that the franchises and players shall not have any say in the preparation of the wicket. The BCCI chief curator is available to give any advice that is required and will also be able to intervene if any issues arise," he said in a chat with RevSportz.

"I do not have to bother about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull said. What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket."

The curator also said that though he doesn't follow social media, he was sad to hear some of the comments that were made about him when the controversy broke out.

"I do not follow social media. But when I heard what was being said about me, it felt bad. I have always tried to prepare a sporting track where there is something for everyone - batters, pacers and spinners," he said.

The curator further maintained that the pitch has what it takes for the spinners to succeed and put the onus on KKR to get the best out of them.

"There was turn on offer in the pitch for the first match against RCB. And KKR have good pacers in their side like last season. All I am trying to say is if you watch the first match, there was some turn as well, especially the way Andre Russell got dismissed. I repeat that there was spin on offer for the first game against RCB. It is up to the players to utilise the conditions," he added.

"There has been help for the spinners here. If we make rank turners, then it might backfire. Spectators come to the ground to watch a good entertaining cricket where there is help for everyone. There will be a bit more help for the spinners in the upcoming matches," he said.

"Everyone is welcome to me. Even the association is always willing to help. There has always been a good rapport between the state association (CAB) and the franchise. The KKR management also has a fair idea about the wicket and conditions on offer at Eden over the last few seasons since I took charge. Once the team returns from Mumbai, surely, we can have a discussion and I will see what best I can do."