The ongoing third Test between England and New Zealand witnessed a bizarre dismissal on Thursday. Kiwi batter Henry Nicholls came down the track to hit a half volley from Jack Leach for a four down the ground but his shot inadvertently went straight towards Daryl Mitchell at the non-strikers end, hit his bat and eventually went into the hands of mid-off fielder Alex Lees. While the entire England team erupted in joy with the lucky wicket, the unfortunate dismissal also gave netizens a good time.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also among the ones reacting to the video. Sharing his views on the dismissal, Tendulkar joked that in "gully cricket", the non-striker batter would have been declared out instead of the batter on strike.

"In gully cricket, we'd declare the non-striker out," said the cricket veteran with a zany face emoji.

For England, Jack Leach registered a five-wicket haul (5/100) while Stuart Broad provided good support to him with figures of 3/62.

In return, England were 55/6 at one stage as Trent Boult (3/73) ran through their top order and Neil Wagner (2/53) did enough damage at the middle. However, Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 130 and Jamie Overton's 89 not out turned the match in England's favour. The duo added unbeaten 209 runs for the sixth wicket to put England in a much better position by the end of play on Day 2.

The Three Lions ended Day 2 at 264/6, thus trailing New Zealand by 65 runs.