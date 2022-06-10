In the ongoing second Test of the three-match series between England and New Zealand, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Will Young saw out the opening spell of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and the duo stitched together a stand of 84 runs. However, Ben Stokes and James Anderson got two wickets in two balls to bring England back right in the contest. Stokes first dismissed Young for 47 on the final delivery of the 21st over.

And then on the first ball of the 22nd over, Anderson got the better of Latham. The left-handed batter scored 26.

Anderson bowled a short of length delivery and Latham was unable to keep the pull shot down, and Matthew Potts took a diving catch at midwicket.

New Zealand went into Lunch on Day 1 at 108/2 with Henry Nicholls (14*) and Devon Conway (10*) at the crease.

Kane Williamson is currently not a part of the New Zealand playing XI for the second Test as he tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the game.

Earlier, England had taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as Joe Root scored an unbeaten 115 to help the Three Lions' chase down 277.

In the first Test, Durham pacer Potts had taken seven wickets while James Anderson and Stuart Broad also had a good comeback game after being dropped for the West Indies series.