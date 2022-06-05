The ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand has swung like a pendulum to-and-fro. But, by the time, stumps were called on Day 3, it was England that held the advantage as they were just 61 runs away from going 1-0 up in the series. Joe Root and Ben Stokes led England's fight back in the fourth innings after being a set a target of 277. However, initially, it was New Zealand that were on top after reducing England to 69/4 in the 20th over.

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow failed to stay at the crease for the long haul, and it all boiled down to Root and Stokes.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was left fuming after Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the 20th over.

Vaughan, who was on air at that time for BBC's Test Match Special, ended up saying: "I am sorry, that is dumb. That is pathetic!"

On the final ball of the 20th over, Kyle Jamieson bowled a full-length delivery and it shaped back into the batter. Bairstow got an inside edge onto his stumps, ending the batter's stay at the crease.

At stumps on Day 3, England's score read 216/5, with the hosts 61 runs away from victory. Joe Root is currently unbeaten on 77 while skipper Ben Stokes was dismissed for a well-made 54.

Earlier, Stuart Broad had taken three wickets to bundle out New Zealand for 285 in the second innings.