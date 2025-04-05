So close, yet so far. That's been the story of Mumbai Indians (MI)'s away struggles in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya-led side was beaten once again on the road on Friday, this time a 12-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), meaning they've now lost all three of their away games so far in IPL 2025. LSG posted 203-8 before the bowlers combined to restrict MI to 191-5 despite Suryakumar Yadav's 43-ball 67 and captain Hardik Pandya's late blitz.

Hardik had a brilliant outing as he claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul and then hit an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as LSG produced a stunning death bowling masterclass to give Rishabh Pant his first win at home since taking charge of the Lucknow-based franchise.

With MI needing 22 off the final over, Hardik hit Avesh Khan for a six off the first ball, taking the equation to 16 off 5 balls. However, Avesh enhanced his reputation as a death overs specialist, conceding just three runs off the next five balls.

As a sign of frustration, Hardik threw his bat in anger after failing to take his team across the finishing line.

Hardik Pandya throws his bat in frustration after failing to take his team Mumbai Indians to a win against LSG.



He took a Fifer with the ball and 28*(16) with the bat but couldn't finish the game for his team.#HardikPandya #LSGvMI #MIvLSG #IPL2025 #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/EQtglMeLzn — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) April 4, 2025

"When a player like Mitch Marsh gives us a start like that, it gives time to the middle-order," LSG captain Pant said after the match.

On restricting an attacking opposition, Pant said: "Mentally it was tough for all of us, they were not losing too many wickets, kudos to them, but we held our nerve and finished it off."

Hardik, who missed out on a hattrick, was content with his bowling performance.

"Always enjoyed my bowling," said Pandya. "I don't have many options but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets but try to make batters make mistakes."

"Today was one of those days. As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership."

MI currently hold the seventh spot in the 10-team table, with just two points from four matches.

(With AFP Inputs)