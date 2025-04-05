CSK vs DC Live: Fiery spin fest on the cards

Kuldeep Yadav with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface. It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature. While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.