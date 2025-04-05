Story ProgressBack to home
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return In Focus As CSK Take On DC
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is likely to lead CSK.
CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of IPL 2025, hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. DC have a 100 per cent record after two matches, while CSK have lost two of their three matches so far. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has hinted at MS Dhoni leading the side if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't recover in time from his elbow injury. Gaikwad had taken a blow on his right forearm while trying to step down the pitch off Tushar Deshpande in the second over during CSK's defeat to Rajasthan Royals last week. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Live Updates - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Score, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:
- 12:01 (IST)CSK vs DC Live: Fiery spin fest on the cardsKuldeep Yadav with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface. It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature. While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.
- 11:47 (IST)CSK vs DC Live: Battle between Noor and KuldeepNoor Ahmed's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative in the match. It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match.
- 11:44 (IST)CSK vs DC Live: Here's what Stephen Fleming said"I don't think we've actually thought about that too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure (Stephen) Fleming and Rutu (Gaikwad) have thought about that. But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he could do a good job. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it, but I'm not exactly sure, to be honest," said Stephen Fleming.
