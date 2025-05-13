Pat Cummins and Travis Head, the Australian pair who are set to feature in next month's World Test Championship final, are expected to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption on May 17, according to ESPNcricinfo. Last week, the 18th edition of the cash-rich league was suspended due to India's cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The future of the remainder of the tournament was clouded in uncertainty. On Monday, the BCCI cleared the doubts by confirming that IPL would resume on Saturday in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday morning, Cummins and Head were named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, commencing on June 11. There were doubts over their involvement, considering Hyderabad has already been ruled out of the race for the playoffs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hyderabad skipper Cummins and Head have informed SRH of their decision to fly back to India. Cummins' manager, Neil Maxwell, confirmed that the Australian Test skipper is looking to return to India.

"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia's head of national teams, Ben Oliver, has assured that the board will work towards working with players on their individual decisions to return to India or not over the next two days.

ESPNcricinfo also confirmed that, as of now, there is no confirmation on whether the overseas players, including Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder, will join SRH. Mulder was named in South Africa's squad for the WTC final against Australia.

Hyderabad, who finished runners-up last year, lost their mojo in 2025. SRH batters, known for their brute power-hitting, have misfired apart from their campaign opener against the Rajasthan Royals.

With just three wins out of 11 fixtures, Hyderabad occupy the eighth spot in the points table. SRH will conclude their campaign with three away fixtures against LSG (May 19) in Lucknow, against RCB (May 23) in Bengaluru and against KKR in Delhi (May 25).

