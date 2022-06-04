England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell Look To Extend New Zealand's Lead
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will look to extend New Zealand's lead on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. The duo has so far put up a partnership of 180 runs for the fifth wicket and they would look to continue from where they left off on Day 2. Currently, Mitchell and Blundell are unbeaten on 97 and 90, respectively, as New Zealand managed to take a 227-run lead heading into Day 3. Earlier, Matthew Potts struck twice shortly after New Zealand wiped out England's slender first-innings lead, as he sent Kane Williamson and Tom Latham packing. Earlier, England took a narrow 9-run lead as they were bowled out for 141 on Day 2. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
Eng vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3 Live
A word about the WEATHER! It is cloudy but dry at the moment. The covers are coming off too but rain seems imminent. Keeping our fingers crossed.
New Zealand on the other hand, would just want to bat, bat, bat, assuming the weather does not play a part (which seems highly unlikely) there is a lot of time in this game left. First though, the two batters will be hoping to get to their ton. Both are in their 90s and we are pretty sure England are not going to make the runs they need for it easy to score.
England will need to show a lot of character. It is the Kiwis who have always fought back in this game after being behind but it is now time for the hosts to do so. They have no one but themselves to blame for the position they are in. Do they have the fight left in them? Are we going to see the hosts storm back into the game?
From 56 for 4, the Kiwis managed to end Day 2 at 236 for 4. A staggering 180-run unbeaten stand between Mitchell and Blundell has turned the tide into the visitors' favor completely. Another good session for the Kiwis and they'll feel very safe about their position in the game. England on the other hand, know things can change quite quickly and if they do manage to get a couple of wickets early, they will be right back into it. However, the weather could play a major part in the 3 days to come. The forecast is not the best but we are hoping to get enough play to sneak in a result. Welcome to the coverage of Day 3.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
This Test match was slipping away from New Zealand, but they have wrestled back the advantage and are now in the driver's seat. A few odd deliveries misbehaved on the second day, so batting last won't be easy. By no means England are out of this game, but they certainly are on the back foot. How will they respond from here? Do join us on Day 3 at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) to find out. You can tune in early for the build-up. Cheers!
The pitch went flat in the afternoon, didn't offer much movement and zip, and the English bowling also went flat. Their bowling attack doesn't have the pace of a Mark Wood or Jofra Archer, and that in a way exposed their bowling depth. Ben Stokes tried to bowl some short stuff but was dealt with ease, and all in all, England had to sweat hard with the ball, in contrast to Day 1.
Tables have turned! Bowlers dominated Day 1, but the batters found their voice on Day 2. The action though started with six wickets in the morning session, and it appeared that we will be in for a carbon copy of the first day but the pair of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell showed the perfect amount of resolve and fortitude to bail New Zealand out of a precarious situation. They brought calculative aggression in the second half of the second session to put England's bowling at bay. New Zealand have displayed character to bounce back twice in this Test match already - once with the ball and now with the bat. The courageous stand between Mitchell and Blundell has moved the Kiwis into a position of great strength.
End of a fantastic day for the Kiwis! And the two architects of their comeback, Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell, are walking back amidst a warm ovation from the Lord's crowd. Their 180-run stand has steered New Zealand out of troubled waters and handed them a lead of 227 runs. Both Tom and Daryl though are going to have a sleepless night, as they are in their 90s, and the famous Lord's honours board will be waiting for them on Saturday.
FOUR! A boundary on the last ball of the day. Fuller and outside off, Daryl Mitchell drives it through long off for a boundary. He moves to 97. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2.
Outside off, this is defended towards the mid-wicket region.
Fuller on middle and leg, Daryl Mitchell puts his bat on it. The ball goes towards the cover region.
On a good length, quicker too, Daryl Mitchell blocks it towards covers.
Length ball on off, Daryl Mitchell defends it back towards the bowler.
On off, defended out.
On middle, this is flicked straight towards the fielder at short mid-wicket.
FOUR! Flighted up on middle, Tom Blundell moves to his backfoot and flicks it through deep square leg for a boundary. He moves to 90.
Fuller again and on middle, Tom Blundell eases it back towards Matt Parkinson.
Touch fuller on middle with a hint of turn, Tom Blundell blocks this one out.
On middle, Daryl Mitchell flicks it towards square leg for one.