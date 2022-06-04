England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will look to extend New Zealand's lead on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. The duo has so far put up a partnership of 180 runs for the fifth wicket and they would look to continue from where they left off on Day 2. Currently, Mitchell and Blundell are unbeaten on 97 and 90, respectively, as New Zealand managed to take a 227-run lead heading into Day 3. Earlier, Matthew Potts struck twice shortly after New Zealand wiped out England's slender first-innings lead, as he sent Kane Williamson and Tom Latham packing. Earlier, England took a narrow 9-run lead as they were bowled out for 141 on Day 2. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates straight from Lord's, London