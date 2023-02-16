Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live: England ended Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand on a dominating note as the hosts are struggling at 37/3
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand are struggling.© AFP
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates:England ended Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand on a dominating note as the hosts are struggling at 37/3 and are trailing by 288 runs. Top knocks from Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) guided England to a huge total before the team declared at 325/9 against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test on Thursday. Apart from them, Ollie Pope also smashed 42 runs and helped his side dominate the hosts. Later, James Anderson led the bowling unit as he scalped two wickets while Ollie Robinson took one. New Zealand finished at 37/3 at stumps with Devon Conway (17*) and Neil Wagner (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the First Test, Day 2 between New Zealand and England straight from the Bay Oval:
1st Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 16, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
37/3 (18.0)
ENG
325/9d
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.06
Batsman
Devon Conway
17* (54)
Neil Wagner
4 (13)
Bowler
James Anderson
10/2 (7)
Stuart Broad
12/0 (6)
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live
Right then, a total of 362 runs were scored in 76.2 overs on the first day and 12 wickets fell as well. England continued to play aggressively with the bat and notched up 325 runs in less than two and a half sessions. The decision to then declare was a welcome one and they have got the hosts firmly pushed back on the ropes. Will New Zealand fight their way back into the contest early on Day 2? We shall find out. Day 2 will begin on Friday at 6.30 am IST (1 am GMT) and it sure looks to be an exciting one. You can though join us a lot earlier for the build-up as well. Cheers!
New Zealand will be a bit disappointed with their efforts on the whole as they gave away far too many easy runs with the ball and then, they weren't positive enough with the bat late in the day. Tom Latham got out early playing a poor shot and then Devon Conway and Kane Williamson tried to build a stand. Neither of them ever looked in control and soon after, Williamson fell. Henry Nicholls came in and got out early as well, leaving Conway stranded on one end with the night watchman. Neil Wagner though has done well enough not to get out but the hosts will look to try and better their efforts on Day 2.
Ben Stokes declared with plenty of time remaining in the final session and this decision proved to be a masterstroke as the new pink ball under lights did help the English pacers. It was Ollie Robinson who was brought on as first change in the fifth over who got the first breakthrough and after a bit of resistance from the Kiwis, James Anderson came back for his second spell and picked up a couple of vital wickets. The visitors will now look to press home the advantage early on Day 2 and try and get a sizeable first innings lead.
What an entertaining day of cricket we have witnessed here and it is just Day 1! The game ebbed and flowed but certainly, at the end of Day 1, it will be England who will be the happier of the two sides going into Day 2 as they have simply pinged New Zealand on the back foot via their aggressive approach. The hosts still trail by 288 runs and have 7 wickets in hand.
Back of a length around off by James Anderson, Neil Wagner stays on the back foot and dabs this one towards gully. That will be STUMPS on Day 1!
Full and angling in at the stumps, Neil Wagner blocks this one out on the leg side.
Bowls it on a length outside off from 'round the wicket, the ball nips away after pitching and beats Neil Wagner on the outside edge.
Short of a length on leg, Neil Wagner fends this one wide of short leg for a dot.
Fuller around off by James Anderson, Neil Wagner gets behind the line and blocks this one out towards mid off. There was a single on offer but the batters decide not to run.
Length delivery angling into the pads from over the wicket, Neil Wagner goes for the flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
Full and angling at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Devon Conway gets behind the line and defends this one towards mid on. First maiden over of the game for Stuart Broad. Last over of the day coming up.
Fullish delivery at the stumps, Devon Conway shuffles across and squeezes this one to mid on.
Pitches this one full and on leg, Devon Conway looks to turn this one on the leg side but miscues it to mid on.
Back of a length around off by Stuart Broad, Devon Conway hangs back and lets it go through to the keeper.
Full and going away outside off, Devon Conway shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
Full and angling in on off from 'round the wicket, Devon Conway leans forward and keeps this one out.
On a length at the stumps, Devon Conway works this one towards mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
Beautiful bowling from James Anderson! Bowls it full and swinging around off, Devon Conway gets forward to defend but luckily for him, the ball does not catch the outside edge.
Switches to round the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off, Devon Conway does not reach out to the delivery and lets it go.
Goes full this time searching for swing, bowls it on off, Neil Wagner drives this one back past the bowler. Gets it to the left of mid on and collects three runs.