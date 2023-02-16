New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates:England ended Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand on a dominating note as the hosts are struggling at 37/3 and are trailing by 288 runs. Top knocks from Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) guided England to a huge total before the team declared at 325/9 against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test on Thursday. Apart from them, Ollie Pope also smashed 42 runs and helped his side dominate the hosts. Later, James Anderson led the bowling unit as he scalped two wickets while Ollie Robinson took one. New Zealand finished at 37/3 at stumps with Devon Conway (17*) and Neil Wagner (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the First Test, Day 2 between New Zealand and England straight from the Bay Oval:

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's Premier League: All You Need To Know