England host New Zealand in the first of the four T20Is at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although England have one eye on the World Cup later this year, Jos Buttler is looking forward to a "great test" against the Black Caps. England play the Black Caps in four T20s and four ODIs. England's last T20 outing came in Bangladesh, where they suffered a series whitewash. New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming into this series after a narrow escape against UAE, where they won the series by 2-1, but their one-match loss against the hosts was the main talking point of the whole series.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming information shared by the broadcaster)