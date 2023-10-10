Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field against England in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday in Dharamsala. The Jos Buttler-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their opening match. On the other hand, Bangladesh registered a victory by six wickets in their previous encounter. While England will certainly be the favourites, Bangladesh know how to turn the tide, and the defending champions know all too well that they can ill-afford a second successive loss. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
We are all set and it is time for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by the English side.
PITCH REPORT - Shaun Pollock says it is challenging for the fielders in the outfield if they dive. Dinesh Karthik later adds the color of the pitch is light brown because there has been a lot of rain in the night. The grass has been cut too which the seamers won't like much. Reckons the pitch is going to be slow in nature and hard to score runs.
England (PLAYING XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley (In for Moeen Ali).
Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Jos Buttler says they would have bowled first as well. Informs Reece Topley comes in for Moeen Ali. Adds it was a bad day against New Zealand but are looking forward to put in a good performance today.
Shakib Al Hasan says they will bowl first. Hopes his seamers can get something out of the surface. Reckons they didn't start well in the first match but the belief was always there and it was pleasing to see. Shares this is a different game but they want to be as calm as possible. Tells Mehidy Hasan is a leader in this team. England are world champions but they have to be at their best today.
TOSS TIME - Bangladesh have won the toss and will BOWL.
Bangladesh were off to a fantastic start to the tournament with a comprehensive win against Afghanistan. With familiar Asian conditions, their bowling looked more than comfortable and they certainly would look to repeat here at the beautiful Dharamsala. Let’s hope we get to see an exciting match. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
A mid-week double header for all the cricketing fans. Hello and welcome to the 7th game of the World Cup where England will take on Bangladesh. The defending champions didn’t have the best of starts as they were hammered by New Zealand in the opening match. That though won’t hamper their environment as England will look to turn things around in this match. England do look like a solid and more balanced team on paper but Bangladesh have shown their capabilities as well.
...Match Day...
In the seventh fixture of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, cricket fans will witness a high-octane clash between the reigning champions, England, and the formidable Bangladesh team. The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India, sets the stage for this encounter. England, the 2019 World Cup winners, commenced their campaign with a defeat against New Zealand, while Bangladesh started with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, known for its scenic beauty, will host its second game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as England faces Bangladesh. The conditions at this venue favour the bowlers, particularly spinners and slower bowlers, whereas the pacers, especially with the new ball, can extract some swing in the initial overs. Batters tend to find it more comfortable to play in the second innings, with dew often coming into play. Jos Buttler's England side faced an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener, showcasing a lack of sharpness. Their batting appeared sluggish, with struggles to convert starts into substantial totals. In the bowling department, England struggled to adapt to game situations and playing conditions, with pace bowler Mark Wood conceding a significant number of runs. Conversely, Bangladesh enjoyed a near-perfect start to their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan. The strength of the Bangla Tigers, their spinners, delivered an outstanding performance, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan each claiming three wickets. While the middle order displayed resilience with the bat, concerns lingered regarding the poor form of the opening pair, which could pose challenges throughout the tournament. England and Bangladesh have crossed paths 24 times in ODI cricket, with England emerging victorious on 19 occasions, while Bangladesh secured victories in 5 matches. In their last ODI series in March 2023, England won 2-1 against Bangladesh. However, in ICC ODI World Cup history since 2007, they have faced each other four times, with each team winning two matches. The outcome of this encounter could potentially tip the scales in favour of one of these teams in World Cup encounters.