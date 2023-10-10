England vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field against England in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday in Dharamsala. The Jos Buttler-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their opening match. On the other hand, Bangladesh registered a victory by six wickets in their previous encounter. While England will certainly be the favourites, Bangladesh know how to turn the tide, and the defending champions know all too well that they can ill-afford a second successive loss. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)