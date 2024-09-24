England vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: England will be squaring off against Australia in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street. Mitchell Marsh and co will be coming to this clash after thrashing England by 68 runs in the 2nd ODI. So far, Australia are leading 2-0 and will aim to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Talking about the 2nd ODI, Australia were 221/9 but Alex Carey's massive knock of 74 propelled them to 270. That proved more than enough as a new-look England, who collapsed to 65-5, were dismissed for 202 with nearly 10 overs remaining after none of their batsmen made a fifty.

This was Australia's 14th consecutive ODI win, with only the Australia 2003 World Cup-winning side led by Ricky Ponting, enjoying a longer unbeaten run at this level of 21 straight victories.

When will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, September 24.

Where will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be streamed live on SonyLiv and on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)