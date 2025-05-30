It was a perfect thriller between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator game of Indian Premier League 2025 in Mullanpur on Friday. The contest saw GT batter Kusal Mendis script an unwanted record to his name. Coming in to bat at number 3 during GT's chase of 229, Kusal was off to a good start, scoring 20 runs in 9 balls with the help of one four and two sixes. He, however, could not take his innings deep and got out in a bizarre manner on the bowling of MI spinner Mitchell Santner.

While trying to play the ball, Kusal's back leg slipped and hit the stumps. This saw him becoming the first-ever player in IPL history to be dismissed as hit-wicket in the playoffs.

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as fine death bowling effort from Mumbai Indians (MI) helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition with a 20-run win at Mullanpur on Friday.

With this win, MI will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on June 1 for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

During the run-chase, GT was off to the worst imaginable start as skipper Shubman Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Trent Boult for just one. GT was 3/1 in 0.4 overs.

However, later, Sai and Kusal Mendis started to stitch a partnership, taking down Boult with three sixes in the third over and adding some pressure on MI.

Sudharsan continued finding boundaries against Richard Gleeson and MI skipper Hardik Pandya, including three against Hardik in the fifth over. With a four, GT reached the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs.

Sudharsan concluded a fine powerplay for GT with two fours against Jasprit Bumrah, taking GT to 66/1, with Sudharsan (43*) and Kusal (20*) unbeaten.

The 64-run stand between Sudharsan and Kusal met the most unfortunate end, with the Sri Lankan being hit wicket by Mitchell Santner for 20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes. GT was 67/2 in 6.2 overs.

Sudharsan continued to accumulate runs effortlessly, bringing up his sixth fifty of the season in 28 balls, with eight fours and a six.

GT were in touch with the required run-rate, bringing up their 100-run mark in 9.2 overs. At the end of 10 overs, GT was 106/2, with Sudharsan (67*) and Washington Sundar (16*) unbeaten.

In the next three overs, Sundar unlocked a new level against pace, taking down Hardik for a four and six and later hitting Boult for two sixes and a four in the 13th over, accumulating 18 runs for his side.

GT reached the 150-run mark in 13.2 overs.

Jasprit ended the partnership of 84 in 44 balls, cleaning up Washington with a beautiful yorker for 48 in 23 balls, with five fours and three sixes. GT was 151/3 in 13.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, GT was 161/3, with Sai (80*) and Sherfane (8*) unbeaten.

After Rutherford eased off some pressure with two boundaries, GT were dealt a massive blow as Gleeson cleaned up Sudharsan for 81 in 49 balls, with 10 fours and a six. GT was 170/4 in 15.4 overs. However, another boundary from Rutherford on the final ball reduced the deficit to 54 in the final four overs.

In the final three overs, GT was left needing 45 runs. Bumrah bowled the next over, and Tewatia tried making a game out of it, dancing sideways and smashing him for a six. GT was left with 36 in the final two overs, with nine runs coming from the over.

Boult started the next over with the wicket of Rutherford for 24 in 15 balls, with four boundaries. GT was 193/5 in 18.1 overs. Boult continued delivering fine yorkers, but Shahrukh Khan hit a six on the final ball, leaving GT with 24 to get in the final over.

Ashwani removed Shahrukh on the fourth ball of the final over. GT finished their innings at 208/6, with Tewatia (16*) and Rashid Khan (0*) unbeaten.

Boult (2/56) was the top bowler for MI. Bumrah, Gleeson, Santner and Ashwani got a wicket each.

Earlier, a clutch half-century from Rohit Sharma and fine finishing from Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a massive 228/5 in their 20 overs.

After electing to bat first, MI was off to a fine start thanks to their attacking opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow. Rohit smashed two fours against Mohammed Siraj in the third over. But it was nothing compared to what Bairstow unleashed on Prasidh Krishna in the next over, smashing him for three sixes and a four, bringing up MI's fifty-run mark in 3.5 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Rohit clobbered Sai Kishore for two fours and a six. At the end of six overs, MI was 79/0, with Bairstow (44*) and Rohit (33*) unbeaten.

Sai Kishore ended the brutal 84-run stand between Bairstow and Rohit, with Coetzee taking a brilliant catch at short third man. Bairstow was gone for a 22-ball 47, with four boundaries and three sixes. MI was 84/1 in 7.2 overs.

A maximum over the square leg region on a Rashid Khan delivery helped Rohit become only the second India to score 7,000 runs in IPL history, besides Virat Kohli (8,618 runs). That hit also brought up MI's 100-run mark in 8.4 overs. With a pull over square leg, Rohit brought up his fourth IPL 2025 fifty in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 113/1, with Rohit (56*) and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) unbeaten. In the 12th over, Suryakumar injected some life into his innings, with two successive sixes, crossing the 25-run mark for the 15th successive time this season. However, Sai ended his spell with his wicket, removing him for 33 in 20 balls, with a four and three sixes. Washington Sundar took a fine catch at deep backwards square leg. MI was 143/2 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 150-run mark in 14 overs. The Hitman continued to tonk sixes, reaching the 80-run mark. With four overs left, MI was 175/2, with Rohit (81*) and Tilak (11*) unbeaten.

A brilliant knock by Rohit ended due to a poorly timed shot, with Rashid getting a catch on Prasidh's delivery. He was gone for 81 in 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. MI was 186/3 in 16.4 overs.

Tilak, on the other hand, unphased, continued to tonk sixes. But his brief, audacious knock ended as he edged into gloves of Kusal Mendis on a Siraj delivery for 25 in 11 balls, with three sixes. MI was 194/4 in 17.2 overs.

200 was up for MI in 18.2 overs. Prasidh gave MI another death-overs jolt, removing Naman Dhir for nine.

MI was 206/5 in 18.4 overs. Gerald Coetzee's final over scored 22 runs, and skipper Hardik Pandya hit him for three sixes. MI ended the innings at 228/5 in 20 overs, with Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three sixes) and Mitchell Santner (0*) unbeaten.

Sai (2/42) and Prasidh (2/53) were the top bowlers for GT.

(With ANI Inputs)