Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had an awkward moment during the toss in the Eliminator match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday. Right after the coin landed in favour of MI, Gill walked back to let Hardik come to the front. As per the custom, the captain that wins the toss has to speak first and announce his decision whether to bat or bowl first. When Gill was going away from the scene after the toss, Hardik offered his hand to shake with Gill, but the latter failed to notice it, giving rise to an awkward moment.

Watch it here:

Some fans felt that Gill deliberately missed the handshake and they claimed it a matter of "ego clash".

The ego clash between Hardik and Gill in eliminator pic.twitter.com/IlEdgDg3lY — Bosmin (@bas_you_hi) May 30, 2025

Gill refused to shake hands with Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/DNlwykaIWU — (@Ro45Aryan) May 30, 2025

Shubman gill involved in ego war with Hardik Pandya Hardik tried to shake his hands but Shubman didn't because of his fragile ego that too in front of the one who made his t20 career.



pic.twitter.com/MletxWmTyu — Crasher (@lmao_crx3r) May 30, 2025

Rohit Sharma rode his luck to make a stroke-filled 81 after Jonny Bairstow made instant impact on his MI debut, propelling the five-time champions to a daunting 228 for 5 in Mullanpur.

On a surface which had less grass compared to the one used on Thursday, Mumbai Indians decided to bat first and the batters ensured the team goes into the break with an upper-hand. Titans dropped three crucial catches -- two of Rohit (81 off 50 ) and one of Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20) - and produced another ordinary effort with the ball in the knock-out fixture.

Rohit was dropped twice in the powerplay before veteran made the opposition pay dearly for their on-field errors. On the first occasion, Gerald Coetzee dropped him in the deep and Kusal Mendis' GT debut went all awry when he bungled a regulation take behind stumps off Mohammed Siraj. It was Bairstow (47 off 22), who gave Mumbai Indians the momentum in the powerplay with some sublime hitting.

The out of favour England batter, who joined the mighty Mumbai Indians days after collecting back-to-back fifties in county cricket for Yorkshire, took his chances early on and was well rewarded.

He targeted Titans' best pacer of the season, Prasidh Krishna, plundering him for 26 runs in the fourth over of the innings that included three sixes. The first hit was a pull that comfortably sailed over square leg fence before picking the pacer for a clean hit down the ground.

Rohit too got into the act when spinner Sai Kishore was introduced inside the powerplay. The former MI captain employed the sweep shot to perfection to collect two fours and a massive six to take his team to 79 for no loss in six overs, the team's best powerplay of the season.

Most batters prefer to see out Rashid Khan but having found his rhythm, Rohit even went after the star Afghanistan spinner. He first went for the inside out aerial drive before slog sweeping Rashid for a six. At 113 for one in 10 overs, Mumbai Indians looked unstoppable.

When Suryakumar joined Rohit in the middle, boundaries continued to flow. India's T20 captain welcome Gerald Coetzee into the attack with couple of sixes, one a pull shot while the other was cut that just about cleared the ropes.

The confidence of the top-order also rubbed off on Tilak Varma (25 off 11) who has had a off season by his standards. He smashed three sixes in quick time before falling to Siraj.

Skipper Hardik Pandya picked Coetzee for couple of sixes in the 20th over to push the total past 225. Considering Mumbai Indians' formidable bowling unit, Titans have a real task at hand.

For third innings in a row, the opposition team was able to amass against a total in excess of 225 against the Titans.

(With PTI Inputs)