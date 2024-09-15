Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain; Series Ends 1-1
ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Highlights: Persistent rain meant the match at Old Trafford on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Highlights: Persistent rain meant the third Twenty20 international between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled as the series ended all square at 1-1. The match was due to get underway at 2:30 pm local time. However, with rain falling for several hours in Manchester on Sunday morning both the toss and match itself were put on hold, with deep puddles forming on the covers protecting the pitch and square. The official cut-off time for a five-overs per side match, the minimum length required to force a decisive result, was 5:46 pm. But a fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm. (Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Sep 15, 2024
Match Abandoned without toss
ENG
AUS
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Right then, that is it from this T20I series where it ends 1-1 between England and Australia. The trophy has been presented to both the captains, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh as they lift it together. Now, both teams will be shifting their focus on the 5-match ODI series. The first game will be played on 19th September, Thursday at 11.30 am GMT, but as you know, you can always join us early for all the build-up. Until then, cheers and goodbye!
Phil Salt, the captain of England says that he is proud of the way the team came back after being pushed back in the first game and is disappointed with the way the series ends. Adds that the brand of cricket they play is a big positive and they want to win bilateral series' and then focus on bigger tournaments. Concludes that he has enjoyed the challenge and added responsibility of captaincy.
Mitchell Marsh, the skipper of Australia says that it would have been nice to finish with a deciding match but onto the ODIs now. Adds that Jake Fraser-McGurk is an exciting talent and they gave a chance to the young players in Scotland and everyone had different roles across the five games. Ends by saying that they will have a few players coming back into the side but it is always nice to see a young group perform in England.
Liam Livingstone is the PLAYER OF THE SERIES for his all-round performance with both bat and ball (124 runs and 5 wickets). He says he has enjoyed his cricket and is glad to be involved more in the game. Adds that he likes to bat wherever possible and loves to represent England but to be sent up the order was great.
Jos Buttler is named the T20 PLAYER OF THE SUMMER for his excellent performances in the T20I series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup 2024.
Let's recap a bit of what happened in this series. In the first game, Travis Head smashed a fiery half-century with Matthew Short also playing a fine cameo. Chasing 180, England faltered at 151 losing the game by 28 runs. It was an excellent overall bowling effort from the Aussies with Sean Abbott being the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. Then the action shifted to Cardiff where again Travis Head showed his explosive batting skills, but it was Jake Fraser-McGurk's blazing maiden T20I fifty along with Josh Inglis' fireworks that got them to the second-highest first-inning total on that ground. However, despite suffering early blows, it was Liam Livingstone's match-winning knock of 87 off just 47 that took them home that too in his 50th T20I. A special mention to Matthew Short as well, who registered an incredible five-wicket haul in the last game.
Bad news folks! The inevitable has happened, and the match officials have decided to call off this game due to the persistent rain in Manchester. It is sad that we could not get to see any action because, with the series level, this decider had all the ingredients to be an exciting contest. In the end, the rain gods had other ideas, and England and Australia will have to share the spoils in this series before heading into the ODIs.
UPDATE - 3.15 pm GMT - The rain has picked up pace and the umbrellas go up in the crowd. This means that the inspection that was scheduled to take place will not be happening and things are looking pretty bleak now for this game to get underway even for the 5-over contest. The waiting game continues.
UPDATE - 2.56 pm GMT - Well, the covers were taken off for a brief moment, but the drizzle is back on in Manchester, and so are the covers. The scheduled inspection is not that far away but it remains to be seen whether it has to be pushed back or not. Also, if anyone is interested to know the result of the North London Derby that we mentioned before - Arsenal have earned bragging rights with a 1-0 win over their rivals Tottenham.
UPDATE - 2.30 pm GMT - Finally, some positive news! The rain has eased off now and the umpires are out there to have a look at the ground conditions. There will be an official pitch inspection at 3.15 pm GMT if there is no further rain. Also, the latest possible start time for a 5-over-per-side match is 4.46 pm GMT. Let's hope for the best.
UPDATE - 2.10 pm GMT - While we still wait for the conditions to get better, we can only hope for a break in the clouds so this crucial decider can finally get underway. As the English Men's team awaits the rain to clear, over on the women's side, England Women have been asked to bat first in the 2nd and final T20I against Ireland Women. After the end of the Powerplay, England Women are 44 for no loss and are cruising along to a big total. They already won the first game and will be hoping to bag the series. As far as this game is concerned, the word from the middle is that we will start losing overs from 2.30 pm GMT. Stick with us for more news.
UPDATE - 1.51 pm GMT - Honestly, there is nothing new to update about. The rain did get lighter for a moment but in a matter of minutes, it started to pour at Old Trafford again. The outfield is taking in a lot of water and if and when the showers stop, it will take a long time to dry it up. Staying in the category of sports in the UK, a fiery North London Derby is taking place in the English Premier League between Arsenal and Tottenham. It is currently half-time with a 0-0 scoreline with another pulsating 45 minutes or so coming up shortly.
Just In - We have some significant news from the England camp. Jos Buttler has been officially ruled out of the ODI series against Australia as he is still recovering from his calf injury. Harry Brook has been named captain instead. In a positive development, Liam Livingstone will be making his return to the ODI squad, undoubtedly a reward for his outstanding performances in the past games. Also, Josh Hull is ruled out as well.
UPDATE - 1 pm GMT - Well, the toss should have happened by now but it is currently raining in Manchester. Puddles are forming on the ground and things are not looking great at the moment. However, we hope that it does clear up and we get some action even if it is a shortened game. Stay tuned for further updates.
With the pitch favouring batters and spinners set to play a pivotal role, this final contest promises to be another high-scoring thriller. However, the weather has been less than ideal over the past few hours, and the forecast remains gloomy for the start of the game. That said, conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, and we're hopeful for a full contest. Both teams will have worked hard to address their concerns and will aim to field their strongest lineups. So, who are you backing to clinch the series? Regardless of the outcome, cricket is poised to be the ultimate winner, with both sides ready to deliver a spectacular finale, weather permitting, of course. Stay tuned for more updates, including the toss and team news!
England, on the other hand, face a similar challenge with their pacers struggling to contain Australia's aggressive batting, in stark contrast to their spinners, who have managed to regain control during the middle overs. The key for England will be taking early wickets to disrupt Australia's aggressive approach, which means their pace attack needs to step up and deliver a top-class performance. Jofra Archer might make a return to the XI, given the significance of this decider. Meanwhile, the top order hasn't been at its best and will need to fire if England hopes to stand a chance against a formidable Australian side.
Australia, despite a strong showing with the bat in the previous game, faltered with the ball after initially making a promising start which cost them the game. The bowling unit remains a key concern, plagued by injury setbacks that have disrupted the side's balance a bit. While the Aussie batters have been in exceptional form, delivering aggressive performances, the inexperienced bowling struggled to provide consistent support. If Mitchell Marsh is fit to play, it will be intriguing to see what changes are made to the lineup, especially after Jake Fraser-McGurk's impactful performance in the last game.
Hello and welcome to the third and final match of this thrilling T20I series between England and Australia, coming to you from Old Trafford in Manchester. With both teams having secured a victory each, this decisive encounter promises to be even more exhilarating as they battle it out with the determination to claim the series in style.
