ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Highlights: Persistent rain meant the third Twenty20 international between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled as the series ended all square at 1-1. The match was due to get underway at 2:30 pm local time. However, with rain falling for several hours in Manchester on Sunday morning both the toss and match itself were put on hold, with deep puddles forming on the covers protecting the pitch and square. The official cut-off time for a five-overs per side match, the minimum length required to force a decisive result, was 5:46 pm. But a fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm. (Scorecard)