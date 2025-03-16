Delhi Capitals (DC) seamer Mohit Sharma has shared his views on the recent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directives regarding families accompanying players on tours, taking a neutral stance on the debate. As per the new policy, families, including partners and children, can only join players for 14 days after the first two weeks on tours lasting more than 45 days. For shorter tours, families are allowed a maximum of one week. These rules were introduced following India's 3-1 series defeat to Australia in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has strongly supported the presence of families, citing their role in maintaining a balanced and normal atmosphere, Mohit Sharma took a more pragmatic approach.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Some things are beyond our control. While we all have personal opinions, it's essential to focus on what we can manage. How can the presence of families be a bad thing? If something isn't in our hands, it's best to leave it as it is. Rather than commenting on such matters, we should concentrate on what we can control."

His remarks suggest a diplomatic stance, acknowledging the debate but emphasizing the importance of adapting to the rules set by the cricket board.

Kohli, on the other hand, has been vocal about the mental well-being of cricketers, stressing that having loved ones around provides much-needed emotional support. He pointed out that after a tough game, no player would want to "sit alone and sulk", highlighting the role of family as a crucial support system.

While opinions on the matter vary, Sharma's response reflects a professional approach--focusing on what players can control rather than getting caught up in policy decisions.

Mohit Sharma, the Indian pace veteran entered the auction for 2025 IPL season as an "uncapped player" as he did not play international cricket for over five years, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crores. In 2023, he had a revival season with Gujarat Titans (GT), taking 27 wickets in 14 matches. In 112 matches, he has taken 132 wickets in IPL.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Kohli said at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, "It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," he added.

"I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life," he said.

"Like, there could be different situations happening in your life all the time. And that allows you to be absolutely normal. Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment, your responsibility, and then you come back to your house, you are with family, and there's absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on. So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. And I would not miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can," he concluded.