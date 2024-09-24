Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Score Updates
England vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England will be facing Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.
England vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England will be facing Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street. Currently, Australia have taken 2-0 lead over England and will aim to seal the series with a win in this match. In the 2nd ODI, the world champions were in trouble at 221-9 after losing the toss. But Alex Carey made a dashing 74, with the wicketkeeper dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that took Australia to 270 all out. That proved more than enough as a new-look England, who collapsed to 65-5, were dismissed for 202. (Live Scorecard)
On the other hand, Australia are strengthened by the return of key players, making them the slight favourites as they head into this match. Despite facing some challenges in their previous game, the batting lineup showed remarkable composure towards the end, pulling the team out of a tough spot and instilling confidence across the squad. With their premium bowlers back in action, Australia may look to unleash their full potential and wrap up the series, reinforcing their dominance in English conditions. Will they successfully clinch victory in this match, or will the English team stage a remarkable comeback to keep the series alive? We’ll find out soon, as the toss is just moments away!
England, with a fresh mix, have yet to showcase its full potential in the series. The new stand-in skipper, Harry Brook, will be eager for his team to rise to the occasion when it matters most. The batting unit has struggled to meet expectations, which has been a significant factor in their shortcomings in the first two games. However, with the bowling attack finding some rhythm after a shaky start in the first match, England will hope to finally click as a cohesive unit, something they've yet to achieve in this series.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the third match of this 5-match ODI series between England and Australia at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. With Australia leading the series 2-0, the stakes are higher than ever. England are fighting to keep their hopes alive and stay in the hunt, while Australia will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the series before heading to London. The stage is perfectly set for an exciting showdown!
The stage is set at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street for the crucial third ODI between England and Australia. The Aussies, holding a commanding 2-0 lead, are just one win away from sealing the series. For England, it's now or never for them as they look to win and go to Lord's for the fourth ODI with the series alive. In the second ODI, after being inserted into bat, Australia started strong, but most of their batters couldn’t convert their starts. At 221-9, Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood stitched together a vital 49-run stand, giving their total some much-needed respectability. England’s reply, however, never really got going, and despite a manageable required run rate, their batting display fell short. The one silver lining for England was their improved bowling performance compared to the series opener. With everything to play for, England might bring back Jofra Archer to strengthen their attack. The top order has shown promise, but the middle order featuring Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, and Jamie Smith needs to step up. Adil Rashid and young Jacob Bethell have formed a promising spin duo, adding an extra dimension to England’s bowling plans. As for Australia, they seem to have recovered from the flu that swept through their camp, with Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood back in action. With Starc and Hazlewood back, Aaron Hardie’s solid bowling performance in the last outing allowed the experienced duo to ease back into rhythm. They are likely to stick with the same combination before testing their bench strength, should they seal the series. Like England, Australia’s batters struggled to make big scores after getting in in the last game, and they will be eager to correct that in this crucial encounter. Will England hit back? Or will Australia go on to seal the series? We shall find out together.