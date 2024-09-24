England vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England will be facing Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street. Currently, Australia have taken 2-0 lead over England and will aim to seal the series with a win in this match. In the 2nd ODI, the world champions were in trouble at 221-9 after losing the toss. But Alex Carey made a dashing 74, with the wicketkeeper dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that took Australia to 270 all out. That proved more than enough as a new-look England, who collapsed to 65-5, were dismissed for 202. (Live Scorecard)