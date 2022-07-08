England have been in fine form this summer, winning all four Test matches they have played. Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have made a formidable partnership in the longest format of the game and under them, the Three Lions have played an attacking brand of cricket, which the English press has labelled as 'Bazball'. England defeated India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston and now Test coach Brendon McCullum has termed 'Bazball' a "silly term".

"No, I don't have any idea what Bazball is, having a bit of a go, but the boys have been fantastic, couldn't have asked for a better start really. I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it. That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers, they put pressure on. There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well,"McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast.

Earlier this week, Australia batter Steve Smith had given his take on 'Bazball' saying whether it is going to be the same when the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are running into bowl.

“I saw those (comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon. Isn't that what the game's all about? Is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best," said McCullum.

“I do believe that both New Zealand and India are two very, very good cricket sides as well. Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there," he further stated.

England and Australia will be squaring off in the Ashes next year.