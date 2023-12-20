As the entire cricket world focussed its attention on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, it was difficult for some of the players involved in the bidding war to focus on the game. England opener Phil Salt, who was touted to be one of the most sought-after players in the auction, couldn't fetch a single bid despite his exemplary form for the national team. After scoring his second consecutive hundred, in the 4th T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, Salt admitted that he was expecting himself to be picked by one of the franchises.

Salt was with the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL 2023 season, having been roped in for INR 2 crore. But this time, he found no suitors. Despite the heartbreaking result at the auction, Salt said that he is delighted for his teammates who were picked.

"It was a confusing morning. I expected to be picked up, having gone there last year and done well and after the year that I've had, but these things happen. It's part of the lottery of an auction, it happens in draft processes as well. There are a few lads in our dressing room who are going to have a very good Christmas, and I'm over the moon for them," Salt said after the match.

"I was a bit confused, but it can happen. There are no bad cricketers on the list at the IPL. It's one of those things," he further said.

Salt was involved in the England vs West Indies 4th T20I while biddings were taking place for players at the IPL auction in Dubai. He did concede that the fact that he went unsold subconsciously pushed him to do even better with the bat in the match.

"It was probably a little bit of it, subconsciously. I'm very aware of how lucky I am to be here playing cricket," Salt added.

In the fourth T20I against West Indies, Salt century helped England post 267/3 in 20 overs, the second-highest score for a Test playing nation in T20Is. England bundled out Windies for 192 in 15.3 overs, winning the match by 75 runs.