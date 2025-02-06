The Champions Trophy 2025 is just days away with all the teams in the final phase of their preparation. This time the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai (all India matches). All eyes will be on Pakistan and India, the two arch-rivals who will be facing for the first time after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Babar Azam will be a crucial cog in Pakistan's wheel at the Champions Trophy 2025. Being the hosts, Pakistan will be expected to do well. The last time Pakistan did well in an ICC event was at the 2017 Champions Trophy which it won.

However, off the field, Babar Azam has suffered a mishap. He took to X and wrote about it: "I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it."

I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2025

Tickets for the highly-anticipated clash between archrivals India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai were snapped up within minutes of going on sale on Monday. The rush was so intense that over 1,50,000 eager fans queued online, causing waiting times to exceed an hour. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. It is a group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be held on a hybrid model in Pakistan and UAE.

Residents and cricket enthusiasts alike were taken aback by the overwhelming demand for tickets for the marquee clash.

Sudhashree, a Dubai resident, expressed her astonishment, saying, "I anticipated a long queue, but the speed at which tickets vanished was shocking. By the time I secured my place, only two categories remained, both beyond my budget."

Fans patiently queued for nearly an hour, only to find that tickets for the India-Pakistan showdown got sold out across nearly all categories, including the Dh2,000 (approx Rs 47,434) Platinum and Dh5,000 (approx. Rs 1.8 lakh) Grand Lounge sections. With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium accommodating 25,000 spectators, the race for tickets highlighted the match's immense popularity and significance.