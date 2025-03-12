India's Champions Trophy 2025 title-winning campaign saw significant contributions from every player who played during the tournament. There wasn't any singular standout, with each player contributing well in their respective departments. However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif decided to shed light on an unsung hero of India's triumphant team. While superstar names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played a key role, India's top run-scorer of the tournament was No. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer. Kaif heaped praise on the 30-year-old.

Kaif revealed his admiration for Shreyas given the fact that he is neither part of the T20I nor Test squads, and therefore, has added pressure to perform instantly when picked for one format alone.

"I was surprised by his form. He neither plays Tests, nor is he in the T20I squad. He plays only ODIs for India. So you are not there in the team continuously. You have to straightaway play for India after playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, and in a zone where you have to attack, hit boundaries, and play your natural game," Kaif elaborated, speaking on Star Sports regarding Shreyas' form.

Shreyas smashed 243 runs in five games in the Champions Trophy 2025. He scored more than 40 in each of India's last four games, including half-centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

Shreyas' great form with the bat follows on from the 2023 ODI World Cup where he smashed 530 runs in 11 games. In Shreyas, India have found a reliable and consistent No. 4 batter in ODI cricket for the first time in many years.

"I admire him because many players came and went at the No. 4 position. We weren't getting players for the No. 4 position. This guy came and made his place, and played impactful knocks," Kaif stated.

"He is this tournament's second-highest run-getter, but he didn't get a single Man of the Match," Kaif added.

Shreyas' impactful contributions in nearly every game meant that he was a contender to win the 'Player of the Tournament' award for the Champions Trophy 2025. However, New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra was ultimately selected for that accolade.

Shreyas, however, joined in on India's celebrations in style. With Virat Kohli not choosing to recreate his 'Gangnam style' dance moves from the 2013 edition, Shreyas took upon the responsibility to add flavour to India's jubilation, coming up with his own dance moves as India gathered with the trophy.