England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith scored a sensational century during the side's ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The ton that came on the third day of the game also saw Smith scripting history as he became the youngest wicketkeeper from England to score a Test century. Smith, at 24 years and 42 days, broke a record that had stood since 1930. England's Les Ames held the previous record by scoring a Test century at the age of 24 years and 63 days, against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Jamie Smith paid tribute to Ian Bell's influence on his career after scoring his first Test century even though the former England batsman is now working with Sri Lanka.

Bell, a five-times Ashes winner during his playing career, is currently employed by Sri Lanka as a batting consultant. But he worked alongside Smith during their time together in the recent edition of English domestic cricket's Hundred competition.

The 24-year-old Smith was also benefitted from Bell's knowledge while representing the second-string England Lions.

"Belly has been a great help for me both in the Lions and with Birmingham Phoenix for the last couple of years," Smith told reporters.

"The knowledge that he passed on and his willingness to throw balls at me before games when I had an eye on the Test series is something I'm really grateful for."

The Surrey rising star added: "It's great when people are willing to be in your corner, I guess, and help you out even though they're in the opposition side. So I was grateful for his help.

"It felt really good to come away with that milestone today. I felt very relaxed. I felt comfortable to go out there and just play."

Talking about the game, England handed a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the Test match.

(With AFP Inputs)