England batter Charlie Dean was left in tears after she was run-out by India all-rounder Deepti Sharma for backing up too far ahead in the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The match was set for a tense finish with the hosts needing 17 runs with more than six overs left. However, Dean ventured out of her crease, and Deepti showed remarkable game awareness, to dislodge the bails before delivering the ball. As soon as the out verdict came onto the big screen, Dean was seen crying.

The entire England dressing room was left stunned as the entire scenario unfolded.

It was obvious that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be asked the question regarding this dismissal. However, her clarity left everyone amazed and she openly said that she will back her player as running out the non-striker when they are backing too far ahead is within the ICC laws.

"I thought you are going to ask me about the first nine wickets as they were not easy to take. But it is part of the game. I do not think we have done something new; it is ICC rules. You can always take those chances, what I feel is that it shows your awareness," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

"I will back my player; I do not think she has done something which is not in ICC rules and it is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win and you need to enjoy it," she added.

It is important to note that earlier this week, the ICC announced certain changes to the playing conditions.

Promoted

Regarding "running out of the non-striker", the ICC stated: " The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

Dean, who was the last England wicket to fall, was devastated, walking away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players.