Former India cricketer and India women's team coach WV Raman has narrated a horrifying incident he recently went through, one which resulted in a big health scare and possibly a near-death experience. Raman took to social media to narrate his experience, urging people to not ignore the signs shown by their body. Raman emphasised how a seemingly minor allergy concern led to an anaphylactic shock, which is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. He also stated how he recovered in time to return to commentary action just a day later.

Writing on X, Raman stated that he had experienced a few hives in his body after taking a medicine, and consulted the doctor expecting it to be only a "typical" allergic reaction.

However, things turned sour pretty quickly when Raman felt chest congestion, and continued feeling worse despite an injection from the doctor. He stated that he ended up blacking out for a few minutes, due to an anaphylactic shock.

"I told the doctor that I was getting worse despite the treatment. Things went down south very rapidly and there I was in an embrace with death for about 45-60 secs. I blacked out and then came back after a few minutes! Seemingly mild allergy culminated in an anaphylactic shock!!" Raman wrote.

Raman also provided a valuable message to readers and users on social media, following his near-death experience.

"It only takes a second, folks, and life always keeps dealing cards that can stifle you. Read the cards and don't ignore the messages your body gives you. Yes, luck and God's grace are needed, no doubt. Please share the known allergies to your family, friends and doctors," Raman wrote.

Having represented India in 11 Tests and 27 ODIs, Raman was appointed head coach of the women's team in December 2018, and remained in his role till May 2021. Raman had previously also been part of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) coaching staff when the franchise won the IPL in 2014.

Raman was also in the news in 2024 as being Gautam Gambhir's main candidate for the role of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.