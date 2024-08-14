The BCCI men's selection committee on Wednesday announced the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will see some of the finest players from the international circuit and some of the young and emerging talent compete at the highest level. The tournament is set to begin from September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

Earlier, it was reported that senior players might be picked for the Duleep Trophy. However, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin have not been picked. Rinku Singh is also not part of the teams.

Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas lyer are the four captains of the four teams.

Ampng top India players who will be featuring in the first round of Duleep Trophy matches are - Riyan Parag, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Mohd Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The athletes who will be selected to represent India for the home Test series against Bangladesh will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy.

The four squads for the first round of the tournament are as below: -

Team A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.