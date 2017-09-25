Duleep Trophy: 17-Year-Old Prithvi Shaw Could Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Young sensation Prithvi Shaw on Monday notched up a brilliant century to take India Red to 258 for 2 on Day One of Duleep Trophy 2017-18 final against India Blue. With this feat, the 17-year-old Shaw became the youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut. The record was previously held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Making his Ranji Trophy debut earlier this year, Shaw, at 17 years and 57 days, became the second youngest from Mumbai, after Tendulkar, to hit a century. Shaw's heroics had helped Mumbai reach the final of the tournament beating Tamil Nadu by six wickets. Tendulkar had scored centuries in all three domestic tournaments - Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Duleep Trophy - before turning 18.

Shaw came into the limelight after he scored an astonishing 546 off 330 balls at a school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket.

The 14-year-old Shaw, playing for Rizvi Springfield School, compiled the huge score against St Francis School in the Harris Shield, a tournament that brought batting icon Tendulkar into the public eye more than two decades ago. Shaw had hit 85 boundaries and five sixes in his marathon knock.

On Monday, after the Dinesh Karthik-led India Red side opted to bat against India Blue, Shaw along with Akhil Herwadkar stitched a 74-run partnership for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed run-out for 25 runs.

Shaw was unbeaten at 137 with his captain Karthik (86 not out) at the other end. Shaw's 213-ball knock was laced with 16 boundaries and a six.

Shaw also displayed decent form in the recently-concluded tour of England where he represented India's Under-19 team in the five Youth ODI matches.

The right-hander scored 21, 48, 26, 13 and 52 in the series.

The Mumbai batsman has played two first-class matches so far, scoring 239 runs at an average of 59.75. He has one century and one half-century to his name.