Former India batter Yuvraj Singh is considered as one of the finest sportspersons in the world. From his heroic six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup to his Man of the Tournament performance in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj has immensely contributed to Indian cricket. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, the left-handed batter made a remarkable comeback and played many phenomenal innings for Team India. However, in a recent interview, Yuvraj revealed that he does not wish his son to become a cricketer.

In a chat on TRS Clips, the former aggressive batter spoke about the pressure that cricketers' children have to go through because of the media and public.

"I don't want my son to become a cricketer. The pressure the kids have these days, especially the children of cricketers, I feel it's a lot. It's not easy on them as our public and media keep on comparing them (with their parents)," said Yuvraj on TRS Clips.

The 2011 World Cup winner further revealed that he taught his son few shots in golf but he always showed interest towards the "cricket bat".

"I enjoy playing golf so I bought a plastic golf set for my son. I taught him few shots as he is very young right now and in his learning phase. So, he would hit a few balls and throw them from both his hands," said Yuvraj

Advertisement

"One day, he was at my sister-in-law's house. Over there, he did not pick up the golf stick but took a cricket bat and started running here and there. So, there are certain things which are natural and you can't really help them. If he wants to be cricketer, I will definitely support him but I will also be Terminator 4 (laughs)," he added.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is in his 17-year-old career. He has scored 1900 runs in Tests, 8701 runs in ODIs, and 1177 runs in T20Is.

He played his last international match in 2017 and and announced his retirement in 2019.