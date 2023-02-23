Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh urged fans to back KL Rahul amid discussions over his current Test form and also asked fellow ex-cricketers to consider the situation that Rahul currently faces before passing judgement. In the recent past, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra have been involved in a massive conversation about Rahul's disappointing run against Australia and the possibility of the in-form Shubman Gill replacing him in the national side. Harbhajan asked both experts and fans to extend their support for Rahul and backed him to ‘come good' for the Indian cricket team very soon.

“If any player does not do well the first to feel bad are the player himself and his family. We all love those cricketers. If you are loving those cricketers then your anger is evident. But don't get too overboard so that the player's mentality can be damaged,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“If you were in the place of KL Rahul what would you have done? Do you think he is not trying to score runs? He has been a terrific player for India and he will come good,” Harbhajan added.

In 2022, Rahul has scored just one half century and has scored at an average of 17.12. During the ongoing Test series against Australia, he failed to score big in the first Test match and in the second encounter in Delhi, he could only manage scores of 17 and 1.

“We are all giving our opinions on social media it is alright as it is our opinion but just don't go after him. He is also human he is trying to do well. You who have been players I request you all try and see this from that perspective.”

“If the cricketer is not performing he himself will make way for the other cricketer. Please do give time to KL Rahul he is our own player. We need to respect our players if we cannot do it how will it work?”

“My suggestion is- during these times instead of criticizing them let us support him which will be good for him and us too as his admirers..,” he concluded in the video.

Featured Video Of The Day

Fans Overwhelmed As India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets In 2nd Test