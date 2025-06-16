Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin has been accused of ball tampering during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Madurai Panthers lodged an official complaint against Ashwin and his franchise, accusing them of ball tampering during their match on June 14. The TNPL organisers have now asked for evidence from Madurai Panthers in the matter. In the official complaint, the franchise said that Dindigul Dragons used chemically treated towels to make the ball heavier. They further alleged that the ball produced a metallic sound when struck by the ball because of the tampering.

TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan acknowledged the complaint but asked for proof.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don't provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” Prasanna told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Madurai Panthers COO S Mahesh wrote a detailed letter to the TNPL authorities about the incident and said that despite multiple warnings, Dindigul Dragons continued to tamper with the ball.

“A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals," Mahesh wrote in his letter.

Due to the wet outfield conditions, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association provides towels to each franchise to dry the ball - but only in front of the on-field umpires.

“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball and they didn't find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan said.