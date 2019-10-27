Diwali 2019: Sportspersons From Around The World Greet Fans On Diwali

Sporting heroes, from both India and abroad, came together to give Diwali greetings on the special occasion. Several cricketers, tennis players, wrestlers and shuttlers all took to social media to wish a Happy Diwali on the joyous occasion. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video message while tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted a photo with "Diwali vibes". Badminton player Saina Nehwal also tweeted her greetings for the festival of lights. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also tweeted a video message on the occasion.

A very happy diwali to everyone. pic.twitter.com/CwHdCjj3R6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2019

I wish everyone a very happy Diwali#HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/dTYSODOWZQ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 27, 2019

A little bit of pink never hurt never hurt anyone 'Happy' Diwali vibes pic.twitter.com/Ef8jWRcbQJ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/vUDhVEGdN0 — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) October 27, 2019

Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali. pic.twitter.com/22enjIhGKB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 27, 2019

Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali. pic.twitter.com/RGFnOuAsrE — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 27, 2019

Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019 pic.twitter.com/FZ2Z3Voheo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 27, 2019

Happy Deepavalli to all. pic.twitter.com/Gh9Hofzi9c — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 27, 2019

It wasn't just Indians who greeted fans on Diwali. Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies star Chris Gayle and cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody were among those wishing their fans a Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there https://t.co/JQMvDX2hMj — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) October 27, 2019

Wishing you all A Happy Diwali. — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 26, 2019

Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold tweeted in Tamil: "Best wishes on this Deepavali".