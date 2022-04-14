Indian and Pakistani cricket fans are rarely united and today is one such occasion as two stalwarts from either country, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan are all set to make their debut for English county side Sussex. A photograph of the duo standing next to each other in Sussex kits in doing the rounds of social media and fans of both the countries can't keep calm to see the two stars in action together.

While Pujara is one of the finest Test batters of this generation, Rizwan has made a name for himself in white-ball cricket for Pakistan and was adjudged the ICC T20I Player of 2021.

Here are a few comments from fans on both the players making their debut for Sussex

