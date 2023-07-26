Harmanpreet Kaur became a big topic of discussion in the Indian cricketing spectrum after the conclusion of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh's women's teams. The India captain's behaviour in the match has been criticised by many. Even Harmanpreet's former teammate, Mithali Raj, blasted the current skipper for her antics in the match. Speaking specifically of her alleged behaviour during the series-end photoshoot, Mithali called Harmanpreet's actions 'disgraceful and atrocious'.

Harmanpreet didn't just shatter her stumps after getting dismissed in the match but also publicly criticised the umpires in the post-match presentation ceremony. Later, she is said to have asked the umpires to join the Bangladesh team in the series-end photoshoot, implying they too were part of the home team. Harmanpreet's reported behaviour didn't go down well with Mithali, a former India captain herself.

"A team is expected to show respect to the opposition, especially in this particular series where one must give credit to Bangladesh for how they played and fought hard. This is good for the sport, for women's cricket. If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman's behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious," she wrote in her column for Hindustan Times.

Calling Harmanpreet a 'role model' for the next generation, Mithali said the senior batter should've conducted herself in a dignified manner.

"Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers. Earlier, women's cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport. It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn't forget the game is above individuals. While Harman's anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn't be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there," she asserted.