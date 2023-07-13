MS Dhoni's fan following has been spoken about a lot. Wherever the former India captain goes, he commands a huge attention from his millions of followers. Since he led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, he has almost reached a mythical stature in Tamil Nadu. He himself has said that how Chennai and Tamil Nadu is like his home. Currently, Dhoni is in Chennai for the trailer launch of the movie - LGM. He has been meeting fans and celebrities on the sidelines. Recently he met director Vignesh Shivan, who could be seen taking Dhoni's autograph on his T-shirt. Needless to say after the autograph, Shivan was over the moon with joy.

Watch: Vignesh Shivan's Reaction After Getting MS Dhoni's Autograph Is Us

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, where the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

With ANI inputs

