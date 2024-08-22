The ICC Champions Trophy could be a few months away but Team India's ODI schedule of the season suggests that Rohit Sharma's men just have 3 50-over matches to play before the showpiece event begins. A series defeat against Sri Lanka in the last ODI assignment, hence, paints a poor picture for the Indian team, as far as preparation is concerned. Dinesh Karthik, former India wicket-keeper batter, shared his opinion on the composition of the team, particularly the opening department where Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are vying for the second opener's spot, alongside skipper Rohit.

For Karthik, however, the choice is clear. The retired wicket-keeper batter feels Gill is the perfect option to play alongside Rohit in the opening combination while Jaiswal can be the backup opener.

"Why? Rohit and Shubman are a very good combination. Yes, Jaiswal has a great opportunity to be the backup opener and will get his opportunity soon if Shubman doesn't go as well as expected. And India has a very solid middle order as well," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"In the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, they are just going to be playing three more games. And I am pretty confident it's going to be Rohit and Shubman opening for the Champions Trophy," he added.

Team India's participation in the Champions Trophy, however, has been subjected to a debate, with the tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan. While the Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to stick to its schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wants Team India's matches to be held in UAE or another country.

"The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan's iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025," the PCB said in a statement.