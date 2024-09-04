Two of India's veteran Test players Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara continue to stay on the sidelines. Both of them have not played for India for more than a year now after being dropped for their poor performances. While Rahane and Pujara are out of the team, their absence is rarely felt as the rest of the team has done an incredible job altogether. The Indian cricket team has not lost any Test series during this phase. India host Bangladesh and New Zealand in the format before travelling to Australia for a five-match Test series, a contest that will surely be a big challenge for the visitors.

During a recent Q/A session organised by Cricbuzz, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was asked who could replace Pujara and Rahane in the India team for its tour of Australia.

"Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan," said Dinesh Karthik in response.

"Both of those batters have done really well against England in the home series that recently happened at the start of the year. I have a feeling both of them will definitely be on that flight to Australia and will be trying to do their best. We will know if they're able to replace both Ajinkya and Pujji (Pujara). Big shoes to fill, but they have the quality and calibre in them," he explained.

This month, India will return to red-ball action with the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru and Anantapur. The Rohit Sharma-led side will then mark the start of their home international season with five Tests on home soil - two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand.

However, the biggest challenge they face in their quest for entering their third straight World Test Championship final is holding on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, during their upcoming trip to Australia.

India's shortage of back-up seamers in longer format has been quietly worrisome. To effectively handle the upcoming crucial period of Test cricket, it is crucial for pacers, both experienced and inexperienced, to step up and address concerns about the country's fast-bowling issues by delivering strong performances in coming months, starting with the Duleep Trophy.

(With IANS Inputs)