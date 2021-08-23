Known for her trendy social media posts, Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to show fans how she celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. The doctor-cum-choreographer shared some photos, where she could be seen tying rakhi threads on her and husband Yuzvendra Chahal's dogs, Scotty and Groot. The post was well-received by fans and Chahal in particular. The spinner showered the post with love and affection via emoticons. Dhanashree captioned the photographs as, "We promised to love, protect and play together always and my source of happiness. You got to swipe and check the struggle though #happyrakshabandhan #scotty #groot".

Here are the pictures:

Yuzvendra Chahal reacted on Dhanashree Verma's post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

One user pointed out the struggle it could have taken to tie threads on Scotty and Groot. He wrote, "The struggle is real @dhanashree9".

The duo got married in December 2021, and have been flooding social media with their adorable romantic posts. Following their wedding, Dhanashree has been seen in the stands plenty of times, cheering for her husband.

She also travelled with Chahal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, before it was abruptly halted. The competition was postponed midway in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles of the teams.

Promoted

The competition is set to resume in September at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chahal was last seen in action with Team India during their Sri Lanka tour. The squad was captained by Shikhar Dhawan. The visitors won the ODI series 2-1, but lost in the T20I series.