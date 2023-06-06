Yuzvendra Chahal had a good IPL with the Rajasthan Royals. The leg-spinner took 21 wickets in 14 games to finish as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. Chahal is not part of the Indian team that is playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and is currently enjoying a free time with his family and friends. On Monday, Chahal's wife Dhanashree posted images of the duo's outing. Dhanashree recreated the star's viral pose that he has been seen doing after picking wickets and wrote in an Instagram post: "Its about time ?? Who did it better ? @rajasthanroyals @yuzi_chahal23"

Even Chahal also did the same pose. Chahal also commented on the photo: "May I come in"

The duo first met virtually during COVID lockdown as Chahal was taking dance lessons from Dhanashree, who is a very popular dancer and has a very big following on social media.

As interaction between the two increased, it finally resulted in the duo getting married in December 2020. Chahal has now recounted a funny incident about his wedding proposal to Dhanashree.

"When the lockdown happened. I stayed with my family. It was for the first time that I stayed at my Gurugram home for so long. Almost three-four months. I enjoyed the time with my family and my pets. Then, it occurred to me that I always had this despite to learn dancing. Then I got suggestion that Dhanashree gave online classes. So I took online classes for two months," Chahal said in an interview on 'Humans of Bombay' YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Then one day I Asked her 'why are you so happy in life?' She replied, 'I am like that only. I seek happiness in small things in life'. I got the right vibes and I told my family. I told her 'I want to marry you, don't want to date you. I don't want to waste time in dating. I was 30 then. She said, 'No, I want to meet you first.' We never met before that. We met in Mumbai and then she said, 'ok, now, yes, fine.'"