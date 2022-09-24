India women defeated England in the third ODI to complete the 3-0 series sweep. Even with England nine wickets down, Charlie Dean almost took the hosts on the brink of victory. But, Deepti Sharma ran her out at the non-striker's end as she was backing up, to seal India's win. The 20-year-old was heartbroken as she was walked away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players. Dean had walked in with England reeling at 65 for seven in chase of 170.

Dean put on a 38-run stand with captain Amy Jones. Even after Jones and Kate Cross were dismissed in quick succession, Dean kept England ticking in the chase.

She was eventually ran out on 47 by Deepti as India won the game by 16 runs to sweep the series.

Notably, this was Jhulan Goswami's last international outing, having announced her retirement prior to the tour of England.

Jhulan bows out of the sport, having played 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the Indian women's team.

Having taken two wickets in the match, Jhulan ends her career with 255 ODI wickets, the most by a women's player in the format.

She also took 44 Tests and 56 T20I wickets.