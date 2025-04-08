The battle between the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - on Monday saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder emerge victorious as Mumbai Indians suffered their 4th defeat in 5 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. While both Hardik and Krunal did exceptionally well for their respective teams, it was the latter's side that continued its strong start to the campaign. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Krunal even said that both he and Hardik knew only one 'Pandya' would end up on the winning side in the match.

After the game, the two Pandya brothers were even spotted having an animated chat on the ground. The video of the same left fans in awe of their bond.

After the game, Krunal had said: "The bond that we (Hardik and I) have, we knew there was only one Pandya that was supposed to win, the love and affection we have for each other is very natural. He (Hardik) batted really well and I feel for him, but we (our team) won and that is most important."

Krunal was instrumental in RCB's success in the game, picking up 4 wickets to emerge as a match-winner for his side.

"When I came onto bowl, Santner was batting and leg side was shorter and the amount of games I played here in the last 10 years, at some point the experience had to come in. As a bowler, sometimes you want to commit and it is important to commit 100 percent and it helps in execution. Andy (Flower) and I were there for 2 years in LSG and it was good to know Andy from personal space and the way we are going as a team, we are in a very good head space.

Krunal also lauded RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who only took up the reins of the team ahead of the start of the season.

"Rajat has been terrific in the way he has started and he gives you the confidence and backs your game plan as well. He is very calm and does not complicate things. Jitesh has been terrific, he has improved his game and the game awareness he has while batting is top-notch. With the gloves he has always been exceptional. I just want to keep my head down and keep winning," he said.