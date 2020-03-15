 
India Women Star Deepti Sharma Felicitated By West Bengal Government

Updated: 15 March 2020 14:06 IST

India Women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma was felicitated by the government of West Bengal for her impressive performance in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Deepti Sharma was felicitated by former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla among others. © Twitter

Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma was felicitated by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal for her performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in Australia this year. Deepti was economical during India's run in the T20 World Cup. In the tournament opener against Australia, she gave just 17 runs in the four overs. In the match against Sri Lanka, she delivered a standout performance by taking a wicket and giving away 16 runs.

"Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services and Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) and Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great)," Deepti tweeted.

Earlier, all-rounder Shikha Pandey was felicitated by Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, for her performance in the showpiece event.

On March 8, Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup after thrashing India in the finals.

This was India's first final in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Deepti Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Deepti Sharma was felicitated for her performances in the Women's T20 WC
  • She was felicitated by Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Arup Biswas and Gurbux Singh
  • India Women made it to their first ever T20 World Cup final
