Deepak Hooda continued his great form with the bat as he slammed a strokeful century in the 2nd T20I against Ireland at Malahide in Dublin. Hooda, whose unbeaten knock of 47, has helped India win the first match of the series, looked in great touch as he took the inexperienced Irish bowling attack apart. Hooda came out to bat at the fall of Ishan Kishan's wicket in the third over and never looked back as he and Sanju Samson punished the Irish bowlers.

Hooda was the aggressor as he started getting the boundaries away from the very beginning. He hit Josh Little for two boundaries in the fifth over and started the sixth from Craig Young with a maximum.

Samson tried to match Hooda's vigour and also produced some scintillating hits.

Hooda let loose in the 10th over as he hit Andy McBrine for two sixes in the 10th over to help India reach 97/1 at the half-way mark in their innings, also bringing up his fifty in just 27 balls.

He continued the carnage there after hitting boundaries and sixes at will as he hit Conor Olphert for 17 runs in the 12th over.

Olphert was the receiving end of more misery as Hooda hit him for two back-to-back sixes in the 14th over to move into the 90s, even as Samson brought up his half century at the other end and started changing gears too.

Samson was dismissed for 77 of 42 balls, but not before he and Hooda had added 176 runs for the second wicket, which is now the highest T20I partnership for any wicket for India. It is the 9th highest partnership in T20Is

Hooda eventually brought up his maiden international century in just 55 balls as he laid the foundation for a mammoth score for India.

He was eventually dismissed for 104 off 57 deliveries. Hooda hit 9 fours and 6 sixes during his stay in the middle.