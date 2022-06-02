India pacer Deepak Chahar married his fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj and shared an emotional post on social media on Thursday. Chahar took to Instagram to share a photo from his wedding ceremony. "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right," Chahar wrote along with the picture. "We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this," he added. "One of the best moment of my life," he signed off.

Jaya Bhardwaj also shared a picture on her Instagram handle. While her caption was slightly shorter, it got the message across just as well.

"He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name," she wrote.

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was among the ones to congratulate the couple on Jaya's post along with Cheteshwar Pujara's wife, Puja Pabari.

India spinner Ravi Bishnoi congratulated them on Deepak Chahar's post.

Meanwhile, Deepak's cousin Rahul Chahar, who has also played for India, shared pictures from the occasion as well.

Deepak Chahar had proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj after Chennai Super Kings' final league stage game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Punjab Kings.

Promoted

He surprised her by popping the question in the stands after the match.

Chahar missed IPL 2022 with injury. He had picked up a quadriceps injury during India's T20I series against West Indies and then injured his back during rehab, ruling him out of the tournament.