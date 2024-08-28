The Pakistan cricket team faced a lot of criticism following their humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test match in Rawalpindi. Pakistan were completely outplayed by Bangladesh as they slumped to a massive defeat and both experts as well as fans have blasted their performance - specifically the show from the bowlers. According to Geo Super, the team management has also expressed their dissatisfaction over how the four fast bowlers performed during the encounter.

The four Pakistan fast bowlers - Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Naseem Shah - failed to use the conditions to their advantage and the lack of a quality spinner proved to be a major issue. Sources told Geo Super that the senior players even expressed their disappointment.

The report further stated that the fast bowlers' inability to use the grass present on the pitch and the declining pace of the pacers were some of the topics that were discussed in the dressing room.

Coming to the match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets between them to secure Bangladesh's maiden win over Pakistan in five-day cricket, a stunning 10-wicket victory.

Mehidy grabbed 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 to trigger a Pakistan collapse on the fifth day, with the home side dismissed for 146 runs in 55.5 overs.

That left Bangladesh a target of just 30 runs, which openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam reached in 6.3 overs.

Zakir (15) hit the winning boundary, with Shadman at the other end unbeaten on nine, as their squad celebrated a memorable victory.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan in the second innings with 51, including six boundaries, but the home team were staring at defeat on 108-6 at lunch.

A holiday crowd of nearly 5,000 expected Pakistan to fight out a draw but Mehidy bowled Rizwan and trapped last man Mohammad Ali for a duck in successive overs.

(With AFP inputs)